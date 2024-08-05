DMH Stallard strengthens tax team

City law firm DMH Stallard has made a significant addition to its London tax practice by hiring Bethan Chant from Field Seymour Parkes. Bethan, who previously worked at HMRC for over 13 years, brings extensive experience in tax compliance and policy development.

Bethan's background includes working with high net worth individuals, partnerships, SMEs, public bodies, and corporate groups, assisting them with UK tax compliance, arranging clearances, and advising on transactions. Her recent work focuses on ensuring tax compliance and structuring property and other transactions to minimize tax liabilities and reporting obligations.

Ingrid McCleave, a partner at DMH Stallard, praised the hire, noting Bethan's specialist expertise and reputation among clients. Bethan is known for her advice on asset arrangement to mitigate tax exposure, particularly in land transactions and inheritance tax.

Bethan expressed her enthusiasm for joining DMH Stallard, highlighting her admiration for Ingrid McCleave and her excitement to contribute to the firm's growth in London.