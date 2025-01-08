DMH Stallard strengthens dispute resolution team

DMH Stallard, the prominent London and south-east law firm, has announced the appointment of David Bailey as a Partner in its Dispute Resolution department. Bailey, an accomplished litigator with extensive experience in complex and high-value contentious matters, joins the firm from Healys, where he previously served as Head of Dispute Resolution.

Bailey brings a wealth of expertise to DMH Stallard, particularly in professional negligence claims involving solicitors, surveyors, accountants, and other advisors. His practice also extends to mortgage-related litigation, financial and banking disputes, commercial fraud cases, and property litigation. Renowned for his clear leadership and hands-on approach, Bailey has built a strong reputation for securing favourable outcomes for his clients.

Simon Elcock, Head of Dispute Resolution at DMH Stallard, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment. “We are delighted to welcome David to the firm and into our highly regarded and growing Dispute Resolution Department. David’s appointment, with his outstanding reputation and expertise, reflects our continued determination to recruit the very best legal talent in the market and to add further strength and real quality to our Dispute Resolution practice.”

Bailey’s recruitment is part of a strategic effort by DMH Stallard to expand its partner-level expertise. The appointment follows a series of significant senior hires across the firm in 2023 and 2024, underscoring DMH Stallard’s commitment to growth and excellence in client service.

Commenting on his new role, Bailey said: “DMH Stallard's commitment to providing practical, commercial solutions aligns perfectly with my own approach to dispute resolution. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues and continuing to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Commitment to Excellence in Dispute Resolution

DMH Stallard’s Dispute Resolution department is widely recognised for its ability to handle a broad range of contentious matters. The addition of Bailey to the team not only strengthens the firm’s expertise in professional negligence and complex litigation but also enhances its ability to provide strategic, client-focused solutions.

With Bailey’s proven track record and DMH Stallard’s existing reputation for excellence, the firm is well-positioned to support clients in navigating the challenges of contentious legal matters. The latest appointment reflects the firm’s forward-thinking approach to recruitment, ensuring its clients receive top-tier advice and representation.