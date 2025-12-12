In a commendable display of appreciation, law firm DMH Stallard has announced it will pay out an extra discretionary bonus of £2,000 to all its staff. This decision comes in light of the firm’s impressive financial performance, with revenue projected to approach £50 million this year. The Equity Partners collectively decided to implement this bonus as a way to recognise and reward the hard work of all employees during an exceptional year.

This additional bonus supplements the performance-related bonuses that were distributed earlier in the year, bringing the total bonus payments to £2.2 million. Richard Pollins, Managing Partner, conveyed his satisfaction with this year’s results, stating "Bonus payments for the last financial year are therefore the equivalent to around 22 per cent of our PEP which I think compares favourably with other firms especially as we increased pay by an average of 4 per cent earlier this year and will review pay again in April."

DMH Stallard prides itself on fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace culture. The results of the latest staff survey showcased overwhelming employee satisfaction, with 99.6% of participants affirming that DMH is a great place to work. Moreover, 90% of employees report a strong work-life balance, and an impressive 93.9% expressed confidence in the leadership team.

Amanda Smith, HR Director, added her thoughts on the bonus, saying "At DMH Stallard, we deeply value the hard work and commitment shown by every member of our team. We hope that the bonus is warmly received and helps all team members to have a truly relaxing and enjoyable festive break."

While DMH Stallard experienced a nine-month financial year in 2023/24 that suppressed its figures, the firm rebounded with a growth of around 10% in 2024/25, achieving revenue of £45 million. Looking ahead, the firm has set a modest target of £48 million for the 2025/26 financial year.