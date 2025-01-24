This website uses cookies

DMH Stallard enhances real estate dispute resolution team with Roger Cohen hire

DMH Stallard, a leading City law firm, has strengthened its real estate dispute resolution team with the appointment of Roger Cohen as a consultant

Roger brings extensive expertise in commercial property litigation and business rates disputes, having served as Senior Counsel at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) until November 2024.

Previously a partner at BCLP from 1989 to 2021, Roger has represented a range of high-profile clients, including developers, investors, and occupiers. He has notable experience in business rates litigation, acting for Tesco Stores and Tesco Bank in a successful case regarding the rateability of ATMs hosted in stores. He also represented the Rating Surveyors’ Association and the British Property Federation in the landmark Monk v Newbigin (VO) case, concerning the rating of premises under construction.

In another key case, Roger acted for Canary Wharf Group in successfully resisting an appeal by a Valuation Officer in the Upper Tribunal.

Emily Wood, Partner and Group Head of Real Estate Dispute Resolution at DMH Stallard, commented: “Roger’s track record is exceptional, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team. His deep expertise in business rates litigation will greatly benefit our clients.”

Roger is a CEDR-accredited mediator, a Senior Statesman in Chambers & Partners UK, and a member of the Legal 500 Hall of Fame. He is also an honorary member of the Rating Surveyors’ Association.

Roger expressed his excitement about joining DMH Stallard, saying: “I’ve worked with Emily and the team on significant cases, and I’m delighted to contribute to the firm’s ongoing success, particularly in the area of business rates litigation.”