DMH Stallard enhances real estate dispute resolution team with Roger Cohen hire

Roger brings extensive expertise in commercial property litigation and business rates disputes, having served as Senior Counsel at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) until November 2024.

Previously a partner at BCLP from 1989 to 2021, Roger has represented a range of high-profile clients, including developers, investors, and occupiers. He has notable experience in business rates litigation, acting for Tesco Stores and Tesco Bank in a successful case regarding the rateability of ATMs hosted in stores. He also represented the Rating Surveyors’ Association and the British Property Federation in the landmark Monk v Newbigin (VO) case, concerning the rating of premises under construction.

In another key case, Roger acted for Canary Wharf Group in successfully resisting an appeal by a Valuation Officer in the Upper Tribunal.

Emily Wood, Partner and Group Head of Real Estate Dispute Resolution at DMH Stallard, commented: “Roger’s track record is exceptional, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team. His deep expertise in business rates litigation will greatly benefit our clients.”

Roger is a CEDR-accredited mediator, a Senior Statesman in Chambers & Partners UK, and a member of the Legal 500 Hall of Fame. He is also an honorary member of the Rating Surveyors’ Association.

Roger expressed his excitement about joining DMH Stallard, saying: “I’ve worked with Emily and the team on significant cases, and I’m delighted to contribute to the firm’s ongoing success, particularly in the area of business rates litigation.”