DMH Stallard confirms partner hire in Gatwick office

Joining from Brachers, Lee brings 23 years of experience to the Gatwick-based team.

Specialising in Town and Country planning since his qualification in 2001, Lee has an extensive background that includes working with local authorities and moving into private practice. His expertise encompasses advising housebuilders, landowners, councils, and registered social housing providers. Lee is particularly noted for his proficiency in handling complex section 106 agreements and successfully representing clients in planning and enforcement appeals.

Heidi Copland, Group Head of Planning at DMH Stallard, expressed her enthusiasm for the new hire: “I’m delighted to welcome such a respected planning lawyer to the firm. Lee has a multi-faceted track record in the sector that covers a broad spectrum of key areas. From securing planning permissions for complex projects, including major UK housing developments, to conducting successful legal challenges in the High Court, his experience is considerable. I know our clients will enjoy working with Lee and greatly benefit from the excellent judgement and skills he brings to the firm.”

Lee's expertise also extends to environmental law, covering areas such as listed buildings, footpaths, highways, and compulsory purchase.

Commenting on his new role, Lee May said: “The reputation of DMH Stallard’s planning practice is second to none, so it’s very exciting for me to become part of such a successful team. During my career, I’ve been fortunate to work on the widest range of schemes and issues and I look forward to bringing that experience to the firm.”

DMH Stallard operates from seven offices across Sussex, Surrey, and London.