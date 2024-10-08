DMH Stallard bolsters corporate team with new hires

City law firm DMH Stallard has announced the recruitment of two experienced M&A and private equity partners, Kate Partridge and Emma Boorman. Both previously qualified at Eversheds before advancing their careers at major firms and private equity houses.

The pair brings a wealth of experience, having worked at firms such as Berwin Leighton Paisner, DLA Piper, and CVC Capital Partners, as well as leading a female-led legal consultancy, Illume. Their decision to join DMH Stallard reflects the firm's growing reputation, progressive culture, and commitment to flexible working.

Jonathan Grant, Head of Corporate at DMH Stallard, highlighted the firm’s appeal to female-led businesses, emphasising its supportive work environment and strong team.

Kate and Emma both expressed excitement about the firm’s growth and its client-centered approach. DMH Stallard continues to expand across its practice areas, offering comprehensive services to clients in London and along the south coast.

L2R Emma Boorman Kate Partridge