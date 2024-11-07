DMH Stallard adds partner in Guildford

DMH Stallard, a prominent UK law firm, has announced the appointment of Rachel Osgood as a partner within its family law team in Guildford. Rachel Osgood joins from Paris Smith Solicitors, bringing over two decades of experience specialising in complex financial claims within family law. Her practice includes high-value divorce cases, issues of inheritance, family business entanglements, and claims by adult children, making her a valued addition to DMH Stallard’s growing team.

Samantha Jago, partner and Head of Family at DMH Stallard’s Guildford office, shared her enthusiasm for Osgood's arrival. “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Rachel to DMH Stallard,” Jago commented. “She is an outstanding lawyer and a passionate advocate for her clients. Rachel has a constructive and team-based approach and always puts the needs of children front and center. She will be a tremendous asset to the firm and exactly the sort of high-caliber appointment that DMH Stallard is known for.”

Osgood’s client approach combines empathy with tenacity, helping her navigate cases that require both legal acuity and a compassionate understanding of family dynamics. Her expertise and focus on client care align well with DMH Stallard's mission to provide dedicated support to families during challenging times.

Richard Pollins, Managing Partner at DMH Stallard, echoed Jago’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of Osgood’s addition. “The team in Guildford continues to expand and attract the most talented and accomplished lawyers,” Pollins said. “Rachel is a standout appointment for us, possessing all the qualities we look for in a prospective new partner.”

Reflecting on her new role, Osgood expressed enthusiasm for joining DMH Stallard’s family team. “I am very excited to be joining such a distinguished team in Guildford and being part of the firm’s dynamic growth in the southeast,” she said. “Family law is my passion, and I’m looking forward to making a positive impact on the lives of our clients.”

This latest hire reflects DMH Stallard’s ongoing expansion, with 377 professionals now working across six offices in London and the southeast.