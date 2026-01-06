DLA Piper has announced the addition of Melusi Dlamini to its International Finance practice, effective immediately. Joining the Johannesburg office, Melusi is dual qualified in England and Wales as well as South Africa, bringing with him over 12 years of invaluable experience. He has advised sponsors, lenders, and institutional investors on a variety of projects focused on renewable energy, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, and large-scale infrastructure, which includes student accommodation and data centres. His expertise also extends to sustainable aviation fuel initiatives, all of which are critical in the evolving landscape of energy and infrastructure.

Melusi's arrival is part of a strategic effort by DLA Piper to bolster its Projects practice. He joins several recent strategic hires, including Sudhir Nair, Derwin Jenkinson, and Nikhil Markanday in London, as well as Noni Shannon in Sydney. Colin Wilson, International Group Head of DLA Piper’s Finance practice, commented "Melusi is a highly respected and knowledgeable lawyer with a broad and impressive practice. His experience advising on complex and cross-border mandates for a variety of clients across the energy, infrastructure and technology sectors will bolster our International Projects bench, which supports on some of the world's most notable developments."

Johannes Gouws, Country Managing Partner for DLA Piper South Africa, noted "Melusi's appointment will enhance our firm's capabilities in South Africa and across the African continent. With his experience and impressive client roster, he will be a key addition to our leading Projects practice."

The International Projects team at DLA Piper has recently advised a number of high-profile clients on significant projects, including supporting Amber Infrastructure and La Caisse in their investment commitment to Sizewell C, the UK's 3.2GW nuclear power station. They also played a pivotal role in financing a USD164 million wind project in Egypt for Infinity Power, assisted Afreximbank in securing a USD450 million facility for ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, and advised lenders on a USD430 million financing for Genser Energy Ghana Limited. Additionally, the firm supported Santander on financing EUR600 million for a wind farm in Finland and provided crucial counsel for a 4.5GW BESS pipeline in Germany. Melusi's expertise is set to further enhance these ongoing initiatives, elevating DLA Piper's already extensive capabilities in the international finance arena.