Newly qualified solicitors in London will receive GBP130,000, an 18% rise that marks a strong financial investment in the firm's talent and aligns with its strategic goals. The decision is part of a broader initiative to enhance the overall training and development opportunities for both newly qualified lawyers and trainees.

Andrew Dyson, UK Country Managing Partner, DLA Piper commented that "We are making a significant investment into our people in the UK, recognising the importance of the UK legal market as a focus for growth within our international strategy." This emphasis on fostering talent encompasses access to the firm’s extensive global platform, empowering NQs with exposure to various partners, teams, and jurisdictions. The firm’s dedication to cultivating a skilled workforce is evident, as it provides leading training programmes and the chance to collaborate across disciplines, thereby equipping lawyers with essential commercial skills.

DLA Piper, which is headquartered in London, plays a vital role in the UK legal landscape with offices strategically located in key business hubs including Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Liverpool, and Edinburgh. The combination of competitive salaries and robust developmental support is set to attract and retain top talent in an ever-evolving legal market, marking DLA Piper as a forward-thinking leader in the industry.