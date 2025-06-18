The collaboration, finalised on June 2, 2025, is positioned to revolutionise the vehicle development landscape by focusing on a dedicated operating system that separates software and hardware cycles. The initiative will facilitate the development of high-performance control units that can efficiently process vast amounts of data, thereby enhancing vehicle functionality and customer experience through the option of purchasing and updating digital features wirelessly.

A multi-disciplinary team from DLA Piper, operating across various jurisdictions including the US, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, was pivotal in finalising the transaction. The team was co-led by Corporate/M&A partners Tim Arndt and Benjamin Parameswaran, who received crucial support from counsel Sophie von Mandelsloh and associate Lea Reifers. Additional expertise was drawn from a diverse set of partners and legal directors across various practice areas, ensuring a comprehensive approach to this substantial venture.

Contributing partners included Burkhard Führmeyer and Sylvia Ebersberger from Intellectual Property and Technology, alongside Justus Herrlinger from Litigation & Regulatory, along with Mathias Berggren and Richard Fens in Corporate/M&A, and Johan Zetterström focusing on Employment law. Notable legal directors, senior associates, and associates collaborated closely on various facets of the transaction, showcasing DLA Piper's extensive resources and coordination.

On the Daimler Truck side, the legal coordination was led by Oliver Haakshorst, with key support from Keshia-Sue Körper and Thomas Scherzler. The in-house M&A team, spearheaded by Heiko Zimmermann, played an instrumental role in navigating the complexities inherent in such significant international agreements. This joint venture is expected to set a new standard in the commercial vehicle sector, underpinning Daimler Truck and Volvo Group's commitment to innovation and digital transformation in the automotive industry.