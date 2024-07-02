DLA Piper super-charges Be.EV's vehicle charging journey

DLA Piper has facilitated a significant advancement in the UK's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure sector by advising Be.EV on a substantial debt raise. This initiative aims to accelerate Be.EV's expansion, allowing the company to scale up its network of rapid and ultra-rapid charge points across the country. Funded by NatWest and Germany’s KfW IPEX-Bank, the financing underscores confidence in Be.EV's business strategy and its pivotal role in promoting sustainable transport solutions.

The transaction also includes a renewed investment from Octopus Energy Generation, consolidating support for Be.EV's mission to enhance access to reliable ultra-rapid charging facilities. Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, highlighted the strategic importance of this financing in advancing the UK's EV adoption goals and contributing to a greener future.

Rubayet Choudhury, Energy and Infrastructure partner at DLA Piper, expressed pride in supporting Be.EV through another landmark deal, affirming their commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in the green infrastructure sector. The swift execution of the transaction reflects DLA Piper's ongoing partnership with Be.EV since its inception, facilitating its evolution into a leading player in UK EV infrastructure.

Natasha Luther Jones, Global Co-Chair of Energy and Natural Resources Sector at DLA Piper, emphasised the firm's dedication to sustainability and supporting clients like Be.EV in building a sustainable future. This latest development marks a significant stride in the journey towards achieving net-zero emissions and underscores the pivotal role of legal counsel in driving transformative initiatives in the energy sector.