DLA Piper successfully completes hotel refinancing

DLA Piper has just announced its successful advisement of Aareal Bank AG in securing approximately EUR567 million in financing for Archer Hotel Capital. This substantial funding will be used to refinance seven premier hotels located in key tourist destinations across Western Europe, while also facilitating ESG-focused capital expenditure at several properties. The notable hotels included in this refinancing deal are the Hilton Schiphol Airport, Renaissance La Défense Paris, and Conrad Dublin, collectively offering over 2,000 rooms.

A cross-border, multi-practice team from DLA Piper, with offices in the UK and Ireland, played a pivotal role in the transaction. The team was led by finance partner Toby Barker, who was supported by a group of finance and real estate specialists including partners Elizabeth Bradley and Marcus Lovatt, as well as Graham Quinn. Senior associates on the deal included Angus Milne and Claire Cregan, alongside several other key team members spanning various roles.

Toby Barker remarked on the importance of the transaction, saying "This transaction underscores the strength and resilience of the European hospitality sector and demonstrates sustained investor confidence in prime hotel assets." He further noted, "Our cross-border team navigated complex structuring considerations, ensuring a seamless execution for all parties." Barker also highlighted Aareal Bank's ongoing commitment to high-profile financing within the hospitality sector, reiterating its status as a significant player in the market.