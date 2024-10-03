DLA Piper success

DLA Piper Advises Rubicon on Financing for Anaerobic Digestion Plant

DLA Piper has successfully advised Rubicon Capital Management on the establishment and structuring of an Irish funding vehicle to facilitate capital deployment from its newly launched Infrastructure and Energy Transition Debt Fund. This funding will support the construction and ongoing management of an anaerobic digestion plant in Wales, sponsored by abrdn Global Sustainable Infrastructure Partners and The Circular Economy Developments Ltd (TCED).

Strategic Investment

This project marks the maiden transaction for Rubicon’s Infrastructure and Energy Transition Debt Fund, highlighting its commitment to investing in assets that generate long-term secured revenue streams while contributing to environmental goals. Specifically, the anaerobic digestion plant will divert food waste from land spreading, aligning with sustainability objectives.

DLA Piper's Role

The transaction was led by DLA Piper’s Finance practice, with partner Charlotte Lewis-Williams and legal director Stefanie Atchinson at the forefront. They were supported by a comprehensive cross-border and cross-discipline team that included partners Conor Houlihan, Iain Elder, Michael Graham, and Maura Dineen, along with legal directors Jennifer Jin and Dubravka Grujic. Additional team members included senior associates Tom Metcalfe, Sophie Linnell, and Oisin Mulvihill, as well as associates Mmanake Msiza, Tasha Chia, and Maximilian Mitscherlich, with Kieran Teo serving as trainee solicitor.

Comments from Leadership

Charlotte Lewis-Williams remarked, “Rubicon's newly sponsored fund offers flexible, innovative debt solutions with a strong focus on sustainability. DLA Piper is uniquely positioned to assist with this strategy, and we look forward to partnering with Rubicon on further tailor-made deals across the core, core+, renewables, sustainability, infrastructure, and energy transition sectors.”

Jesus Gonzalez Torrijos, CEO of Rubicon Capital Management, added, “We are excited to partner with abrdn for the first transaction of our Infrastructure and Energy Transition Debt Fund. This project allowed us to provide a tailor-made solution while meeting a challenging timeline.”

abrdn’s Role

abrdn, a global investment company with over £500 billion in client assets under management, plays a crucial role in this initiative. The funding is sourced from its aGSIP IV – abrdn Concession Infrastructure’s fourteenth infrastructure fund and its fourth global infrastructure fund series. With over 20 years of experience, abrdn’s Concession Infrastructure team manages a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets across Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

Impact of the Project

The Deeside anaerobic digestion facility represents a significant milestone for TCED. The company aims to decarbonize high-energy users by developing a network of carbon-negative renewable energy plants. By converting food waste into renewable energy and green fertilizer, this facility will be instrumental in reducing emissions and advancing the UK’s transition to a circular economy.

This project not only reinforces the commitment of Rubicon and its partners to sustainable investment practices but also highlights the role of innovative financing solutions in fostering environmentally beneficial infrastructure development.