DLA Piper strengthens practices with key hires

DLA Piper has announced notable expansions in its Corporate and Insurance practices through the strategic appointments of Cristina Gabardi and Yoko Takagi. Gabardi, joining the Milan office from Osborne Clarke, brings extensive experience in corporate and commercial law, particularly in private equity, insurance M&A, and Warranties and Indemnities (W&I). Her addition, alongside colleagues Beatrice Rebecca Gavino and Carolina Giulia Scolari, strengthens DLA Piper’s Corporate practice in Italy.

In a parallel move, DLA Piper has also enhanced its Corporate capabilities in Spain with the appointment of Yoko Takagi as a partner in the Madrid office. Takagi joins from White & Case and is recognised for her expertise in M&A and capital markets, with a focus on infrastructure, energy, and financial services sectors. Her experience spans complex cross-border transactions and sustainability-focused investments.

Cristina Gabardi's appointment aligns with DLA Piper's strategy to bolster its International Insurance sector, complementing recent hires in the UK and Belgium. DLA Piper’s Italian Corporate practice, now led by Giulio Maroncelli, and its multidisciplinary Insurance Sector under Bruno Giuffrè, stand to benefit significantly from Gabardi’s extensive knowledge and experience.

In Spain, Yoko Takagi’s addition will significantly enhance the Corporate practice in Madrid, providing clients with advanced services in capital markets and corporate finance. Jesús Zapata, Country Managing Partner for DLA Piper in Spain, expressed enthusiasm about Takagi’s extensive experience, which will broaden the firm's service offerings and support complex financial instruments in M&A transactions.

Both appointments reflect DLA Piper’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and delivering enhanced value to clients across Europe.