DLA Piper strengthens insurance team with partner

DLA Piper has appointed Charles Rix to enhance its International Insurance team and client support strategy

On 31 March 2025, DLA Piper announced the addition of Charles Rix to its International Insurance team. This appointment comes as part of the firm's ongoing strategy to enhance its capabilities within the insurance sector. Based in the London office, Charles brings nearly three decades of experience advising prominent global insurance companies on complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A), insurance business transfers, business restructurings, and regulatory affairs.

Throughout his career, Charles has held significant leadership positions in various firms, including roles as Global Head of Insurance and Head of UK M&A. His extensive technical knowledge and experience will bolster DLA Piper’s efforts in supporting its European and global insurance teams in client mandates, business development, and overall profile raising.

Jon Kenworthy, Global Co-Chair of DLA Piper's Corporate Group, highlighted the firm’s ongoing growth by stating that "we have continued to grow our global insurance offering over the last year with several strategic appointments across key locations. With Charles' appointment, we gain a highly experienced partner who can support the team, further enhance our offering, and strengthen our team when clients seek new ways to unlock growth and navigate cross-border complexities."

In a similar vein, Leon Taylor, Global Co-Chair of DLA Piper's Insurance Sector, remarked that "Charles is a highly regarded and sought-after practitioner who has advised on some of the most noteworthy industry transactions. With his knowledge and experience, our clients will benefit from his key legal and commercial insights, strengthening our standing as a leading insurance legal practice both in the UK and globally."

Charles' onboarding follows a series of strategic hires within the firm's Insurance team, including appointments like Carl Hotton in London, Cristina Gabardi in Milan, and Virginie Frémat in Antwerp. This expansion aligns with DLA Piper being recognised as the leading advisor of global M&A for the 15th consecutive year by Mergermarket, showcasing the firm’s commitment to excellence in the insurance legal landscape.