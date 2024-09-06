DLA Piper strengthens energy and infrastructure team with new partner

DLA Piper has further expanded its international Energy and Infrastructure Projects practice with the appointment of Nikhil Markanday as a new partner in its London office. Nikhil joins from King & Spalding, bringing over 20 years of experience in advising clients on major energy and infrastructure projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

With a deep focus on project finance, Nikhil will support DLA Piper's International Projects team, part of the firm’s International Finance practice group. His expertise will enhance the firm’s ability to deliver seamless cross-border counsel for energy and infrastructure mandates, particularly in Europe and the Middle East. Nikhil’s appointment follows the recent recruitment of other energy and infrastructure specialists, including Derwin Jenkinson, Steven Bryan, and Paul Doris in London, and Brian Youn in Seoul.

Colin Wilson, International Co-Chair of DLA Piper’s Finance practice, emphasised the significance of the latest hire: “Nikhil brings a strong track record across the EMEA region, along with his project finance experience and impressive client roster. His addition will bolster our International Projects team and support our strategy to provide seamless, cross-border counsel in the energy and infrastructure space.”

Nikhil’s appointment reinforces DLA Piper’s commitment to growing its presence in the global energy and infrastructure sectors as part of its broader strategy of making strategic hires to better serve clients on complex, multi-jurisdictional projects.