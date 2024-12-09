DLA Piper opens Leeds office

DLA Piper, a global law firm, has inaugurated its new office at City Square House in Leeds, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and innovation. The state-of-the-art building, developed over five years, features advanced energy-saving technologies and eco-friendly materials, aligning with the firm’s green objectives.

Boasting a BREEAM "Excellent" rating, the office showcases sustainable design with locally sourced, recycled materials and reclaimed wood. It includes innovative Circadian lighting to optimise well-being and energy efficiency. The facility is equipped with amenities like EV and e-bike charging stations, a wellness suite, and neurodiverse-friendly spaces, supporting employee health and inclusion.

Andrew Dyson, UK Country Managing Partner, hailed the new office as a "law firm of the future," highlighting its role in fostering collaboration and sustainability. Leeds Office Managing Partner Kirstie Allerton praised the space for integrating feedback from employees and clients to create a workplace designed to inspire.

The move underlines DLA Piper's ongoing investment in Leeds, blending tradition with forward-thinking design as the firm enters a new chapter.