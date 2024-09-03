DLA Piper launches legal delivery centre

DLA Piper has announced the launch of its Legal Delivery Centre (LDC) in Germany, led by newly appointed partners Dr. Michael Zollner and Dr. Carl Renner. This initiative forms part of DLA Piper's broader Law& platform, which focuses on delivering disruptive legal, technology, and business advisory solutions.

Dr. Zollner and Dr. Renner, who previously co-headed Vario at Pinsent Masons, bring a wealth of experience in commercial and technology law. Their expertise lies in providing innovative managed legal services and flexible staffing solutions. Their move to DLA Piper is expected to further strengthen the firm’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The Legal Delivery Centre in Germany represents a significant step in DLA Piper's international innovation strategy. By integrating traditional legal advice with cutting-edge technology and process optimisation, the LDC aims to offer a more efficient and comprehensive suite of managed legal services. These services include legal project management, electronic document management, and flexible staffing solutions, all tailored to projects of varying complexity.

Dr. Kai Bodenstedt, co-managing partner of DLA Piper in Germany, emphasised the strategic importance of the LDC, stating, "The establishment of the LDC as a cost-efficient and technology-supported basis for supporting our clients is a further building block of our growth and innovation strategy in Germany." Dr. Martin Haller, his co-managing partner, added, "We are delighted that Dr. Carl Renner and Dr. Michael Zollner, two highly regarded partners with many years of experience in the field of managed legal services, will be building up this area in Germany together with their team and we warmly welcome them."

The LDC is designed to address the specific needs of legal departments that require both economic and technical insights. By leveraging innovative tools, optimised processes, and specialised resources, DLA Piper aims to provide clients in Germany and internationally with a competitive advantage through its Law& solutions.

Dr. Renner and Dr. Zollner expressed their enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "Certain tasks of legal departments also require economic and technical understanding and can be completed even faster and more efficiently with innovative tools, optimised processes, and appropriate resources. This is precisely why we offer clients in Germany and internationally a real competitive advantage with DLA Piper’s Law& solutions."

This launch marks a significant milestone in DLA Piper’s commitment to innovation and client service excellence, reinforcing its position as a leader in the legal industry.