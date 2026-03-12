DLA Piper, renowned as the world's leading legal adviser by M&A deal volume for the past 16 years, has further solidified its expertise in the Private Equity sector with the appointment of Markjan van Schaardenburgh as a partner in its London office. This strategic hire comes as the firm aims to bolster its capacity to guide clients through intricate cross-border transactions. With over 25 years of experience, van Schaardenburgh is dual qualified in England & Wales and South Africa, and he has a wealth of experience advising prominent private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies across Europe and Africa. His focus on downstream private equity and private capital transactions aligns seamlessly with DLA Piper's strengths in the mid-market and upper mid-market sectors.

Commenting on the significance of this appointment, Jon Kenworthy, Global Co-Chair of DLA Piper's Corporate Group, said that "Markjan’s appointment further strengthens our ability to support clients on their most complex and strategically significant transactions." The firm has been proactive in expanding its team globally, following other strategic hires such as Chris Field in London. Alongside van Schaardenburgh, DLA Piper also announces the addition of Gareth Amdor in Tax and Mark Brown and Cathrine Foldberg Møller in Finance.

Ed Griffiths, Co-Head of Private Equity at DLA Piper, emphasised the importance of van Schaardenburgh's expertise: "In a market where PE houses increasingly value cross-border capability and sector depth, Markjan's arrival further differentiates our platform." His deep knowledge spanning technology, financial services, consumer goods, and life sciences will ensure the firm continues to deliver superior results for clients engaged in complex, international deals.

DLA Piper's Private Equity team has maintained its reputation as a top-tier adviser, being ranked #1 for European PE exits for the seventh consecutive year according to PitchBook. The firm's recent notable transactions include advising MidEuropa on various acquisitions, Carlyle and HSO Group on their sale to Bain Capital, and Duke Street on its acquisition of McAvoy, among others. This steady success underscores DLA Piper’s dominant position in the legal landscape, particularly within the realm of European Private Equity.

With its M&A practice ranked as the strongest globally by deal volume and its status as the most active legal adviser for European Private Equity, DLA Piper continues to distinguish itself. The firm's integrated advice on corporate, finance, and tax matters across major European markets reflects its unique ability to support Private Equity sponsors in achieving their investment objectives effectively