DLA Piper hasannounced the formation of its Global Capital Solutions Practice, bolstered by the addition of Partners Ranesh Ramanathan, Alex Cushman, and Daniel Wayte. This team will enhance the firm's global Finance Practice, bringing a multi-disciplinary approach to delivering strategic financing solutions on a cross-border basis. With Ramanathan and Cushman based in New York and Wayte in London, the newly established Capital Solutions team optimally positions the firm to provide comprehensive counsel across diverse capital structures, including debt, equity, and hybrid investment strategies.

The Capital Solutions team is designed to keep pace with emerging trends in investment management, allowing them to collaborate closely with clients on complex funding strategies. This includes various investment opportunities such as unitranche and senior direct lending, hybrids, spinouts, rollups, rescue financing, and asset-backed transactions. They support clients throughout the business lifecycle, from growth financing to public offerings, encompassing a broad range of industries.

Ramanathan, who is set to lead the new team, commented on the evolving financing landscape, stating that "Capital strategies for companies and funds have fundamentally evolved, and our clients need advisors who understand not only individual financing products, but how to integrate a suite of hybrid capital options and deploy that capital efficiently in changing market environments." Cushman and Wayte complement this vision with their extensive experience in advising on corporate transactions and alternative capital solutions, ensuring clients benefit from a well-rounded and expert team.

Colin Wilson, International Group Head of DLA Piper's Finance practice, remarked on the significance of this announcement, noting that the knowledge and experience of the new partners will bolster the firm's ability to navigate the increasingly complex financing landscape globally.

This strategic expansion aligns with DLA Piper's commitment to providing seamless cross-border advice. The firm's interdisciplinary capabilities enable it to deliver innovative solutions to intricate legal and financial challenges, further solidifying its reputation in the legal and financial sectors. As the global market continues to evolve, DLA Piper remains committed to adapting and enhancing its offerings to meet the increasingly sophisticated needs of its diverse client base.