Global law firm DLA Piper has announced the appointment of Gareth Amdor as partner to lead its UK Transactional Tax practice, effective from 2 March. Amdor brings extensive experience, having previously served as a partner at Reed Smith's UK tax practice since 2017, and he has built up over 28 years in UK taxation. Renowned for his expertise in private equity, his practice covers a wide array of corporate services including buyouts, management equity, funds, real estate, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, restructuring, venture capital, and hedge fund structuring.

Admitted as a solicitor in England & Wales and the Republic of Ireland, Amdor has been influential in the field, frequently publishing and speaking on UK tax developments and trends in private equity. This has helped solidify his standing as a trusted adviser to both leading private equity houses and multinational corporations. Jason Collins, UK Head of Tax at DLA Piper, said “We are delighted to welcome Gareth as our new UK Head of Transactional Tax. His arrival significantly enhances the tax support required to structure transactions effectively and to deliver seamlessly for our clients. He has built an outstanding reputation as a trusted adviser to leading private equity houses and multinational corporates and this deep knowledge coupled with his wide-ranging sector experience will be invaluable as we continue to deepen our capabilities.”