DLA Piper announces new executive committee

DLA Piper International has unveiled its new Executive Committee, effective November 1, 2024, as Charles Severs steps into the role of International Managing Partner and Global Co-CEO Elect. This transition follows Simon Levine's decade-long leadership, during which the firm has grown into a cohesive and profitable global entity known for its entrepreneurial spirit and values-led approach.

The new Executive Committee comprises a diverse group of leaders from various practice areas, each bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to their roles:

Sandra Wallace CBE will serve as Deputy Managing Partner and Managing Director for International Practice Groups. She previously held the position of Joint Managing Director for Europe.

will serve as Deputy Managing Partner and Managing Director for International Practice Groups. She previously held the position of Joint Managing Director for Europe. Benjamin Parameswaran steps in as Managing Director for Clients, having formerly co-chaired the Corporate practice group.

steps in as Managing Director for Clients, having formerly co-chaired the Corporate practice group. Mark O'Conor takes on the role of Managing Director for Sectors, moving from his previous position as Global Co-Chair of the Technology sector.

takes on the role of Managing Director for Sectors, moving from his previous position as Global Co-Chair of the Technology sector. Peter Somekh will focus on the Middle East and Africa as Managing Director, having been the Regional Managing Partner for the same regions.

will focus on the Middle East and Africa as Managing Director, having been the Regional Managing Partner for the same regions. Jean-Pierre (JP) Douglas-Henry returns to the Executive, now as Managing Director for Sustainability and Asia Pacific, after serving as Managing Director for Sustainability and Resilience.

returns to the Executive, now as Managing Director for Sustainability and Asia Pacific, after serving as Managing Director for Sustainability and Resilience. Philippe Danesi and Daphne Bens will serve as Joint Managing Directors for Europe. Philippe was the Country Managing Partner for France, while Daphne led the firm’s Dutch Corporate practice.

will serve as Joint Managing Directors for Europe. Philippe was the Country Managing Partner for France, while Daphne led the firm’s Dutch Corporate practice. Bob Bishop has been appointed as Managing Director for the Americas, a new role aimed at developing cross-border business initiatives. He previously served as Global Co-Chair for the Corporate practice group from 2015 to 2022.

has been appointed as Managing Director for the Americas, a new role aimed at developing cross-border business initiatives. He previously served as Global Co-Chair for the Corporate practice group from 2015 to 2022. Elena Varese will act as Early Years Partner in a newly created fixed-term role, serving from January 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026.

will act as Early Years Partner in a newly created fixed-term role, serving from January 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026. Kate Salter retains her position on the Executive as General Counsel, expanding her responsibilities to oversee the International Risk Group and a new Culture & Engagement portfolio to support DLA Piper’s personnel throughout their careers.

retains her position on the Executive as General Counsel, expanding her responsibilities to oversee the International Risk Group and a new Culture & Engagement portfolio to support DLA Piper’s personnel throughout their careers. Jacqueline King remains on the Executive as Chief Operating Officer.

remains on the Executive as Chief Operating Officer. Olivier Chateau joins the team as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, Jane Stewart has been appointed as Chief of Staff to Charles Severs and will serve as Secretariat to the Executive. She comes from Slaughter & May, where she supported the partnership in various capacities.

In his remarks, Charles Severs expressed excitement for the future: "It is now the job of me and the new Executive Committee to build on that, and ensure we make the most of our incredible global platform and people, to deliver a first-class service to our clients. We can't wait to get started."

Frank Ryan, Global Co-CEO and Co-Chair, emphasised DLA Piper's commitment to excellence in legal services, stating, "We look forward to working with Charles and the new generation of leaders to continue to drive the firm to deliver the highest quality legal services seamlessly around the world."

With these strategic appointments, DLA Piper is poised to strengthen its global footprint and enhance its service offerings, further solidifying its position as a leader among international law firms.