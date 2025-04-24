DLA Piper announces 65 new partners
DLA Piper has revealed its 2025 partnership promotions, recognising 65 lawyers across various global locations
Global law firm DLA Piper has announced the promotion of 65 lawyers to its partnership, effective from 1 April in the United States and Canada and from 1 May for EMEA and Asia Pacific. The firm noted that the Corporate practice group experiences the largest intake with 19 new partners. Following closely are 12 promotions in Finance, 13 in Litigation, and six in Real Estate. Other practice groups include Employment (5), Intellectual Property & Technology (5), Tax (3), and Regulatory & Government Affairs (2).
Regionally, the US leads with 23 new partners, followed by Continental Europe with 20 and the UK with 12. Canada contributes five new partners, while Ireland and South Africa have two promotions each. Charles Severs, International Managing Partner and Global Co-CEO, expressed his pride in the new cohort, stating "This year's cohort joins our firm's partnership during a time of significant change and opportunity in the global landscape. We are committed to helping our clients navigate these challenges and our 2025 cohort of new partners have been instrumental in delivering this support. We are very proud of them all for achieving this milestone moment in their careers."
Frank Ryan, Americas Chair and Global Co-CEO, added “Our newly promoted partners are focused on helping their clients succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. They collaborate with their colleagues and give back to their communities. We are proud to welcome them to the partnership and look forward to their contributions to the firm.”
The full list of promotions by office and practice area is as follows:
Aarhus, Denmark
- Camilla Bjørslev Paulsen, Litigation & Regulatory
- Lasse Møller, Litigation & Regulatory
Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Stefan Spaans, Corporate
Atlanta, US
- JJ Gotlieb, Corporate
Austin, US
- Dan Fabian, Corporate
Baltimore, US
- Neill Thupari, Litigation
Birmingham, UK
- Satnam Singh Sahota, Intellectual Property & Technology
- Siona Spillett, Litigation & Regulatory
Boston, US
- John Wei, Tax
- Mary Hagedorn, Real Estate
Bucharest, Romania
- Florin Tineghe, Real Estate
Budapest, Hungary
- Gabor Simon, Finance
Calgary, Canada
- Bill de Jong, Finance
Chicago, US
- Jason Veit, Corporate
- Jon Goreham, Real Estate
- Pam Wang, Corporate
Copenhagen, Denmark
- Mario Fernandez, Tax
- Stefan Westh Wiencken, Corporate
Dallas, US
- Mallory Biblo, Regulatory & Government Affairs
- Todd Mobley, Employment
Doha, Qatar
- Mapanza Nkwilimba, Litigation & Regulatory
Dublin, Ireland
- Orla O'Leary, Employment
- Seán McGrenaghan, Finance
Düsseldorf, Germany
- Lukas Weidner, Real Estate
Hamburg, Germany
- Till Burmeister, Corporate
Helsinki, Finland
- Satu-Anneli Kauranen, Litigation & Regulatory
Houston, US
- Justin Hewett, Finance
Johannesburg, South Africa
- Amy Eliason, Corporate
- Werner Rysbergen, Litigation & Regulatory
Leeds, UK
- Dean Peachey, Real Estate
- Richard McGlasham, Corporate
Liverpool, UK
- Gary Davies, Employment
London, UK
- Danny Westmoreland, Corporate
- Danny McMann, Corporate
- Lorna Edwards, Corporate
- Mark Browne, Litigation & Regulatory
- Victoria Cooper, Litigation & Regulatory
Los Angeles, US
- Ben Fabens-Lassen, Litigation
- Carlo Ingato, Finance
- Tuan Ngo, Tax
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
- Mélody Brunot, Corporate
Madrid, Spain
- Jose Marco, Finance
- Natalia Lopez Condado, Finance
Manchester, UK
- Ben Morton, Finance
- Rob Lyons, Finance
Minneapolis, US
- Ashley Bailey-Chang, Corporate
Montreal, Canada
- Carly Meredith, Employment
Munich, Germany
- Dr. Christoph Dachner, Corporate
- Hanna Lütkens, Corporate
New York, US
- James Manzione, Corporate
- Jon Kinney, Litigation
- Katie Lee, Regulatory & Government Affairs
Oslo, Norway
- Anders Hilt, Real Estate
Philadelphia, US
- Pierre De Oliveira, Intellectual Property & Technology
- Sam Marll, Corporate
- Tim Pfenninger, Litigation
Rome, Italy
- Edoardo Campoj, Finance
Stockholm, Sweden
- David Johansson, Litigation & Regulatory
Toronto, Canada
- Christopher Pejovic, Finance
- Michal Kasprowicz, Intellectual Property & Technology
Vancouver, Canada
- Struan Robertson, Employment
Warsaw, Poland
- Michal Gajdus, Intellectual Property & Technology
- Piotr Miller, Corporate
Wilmington, US
- Aaron Applebaum, Finance
- Jeff Castellano, Intellectual Property & Technology