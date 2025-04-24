Global law firm DLA Piper has announced the promotion of 65 lawyers to its partnership, effective from 1 April in the United States and Canada and from 1 May for EMEA and Asia Pacific. The firm noted that the Corporate practice group experiences the largest intake with 19 new partners. Following closely are 12 promotions in Finance, 13 in Litigation, and six in Real Estate. Other practice groups include Employment (5), Intellectual Property & Technology (5), Tax (3), and Regulatory & Government Affairs (2).

Regionally, the US leads with 23 new partners, followed by Continental Europe with 20 and the UK with 12. Canada contributes five new partners, while Ireland and South Africa have two promotions each. Charles Severs, International Managing Partner and Global Co-CEO, expressed his pride in the new cohort, stating "This year's cohort joins our firm's partnership during a time of significant change and opportunity in the global landscape. We are committed to helping our clients navigate these challenges and our 2025 cohort of new partners have been instrumental in delivering this support. We are very proud of them all for achieving this milestone moment in their careers."

Frank Ryan, Americas Chair and Global Co-CEO, added “Our newly promoted partners are focused on helping their clients succeed in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. They collaborate with their colleagues and give back to their communities. We are proud to welcome them to the partnership and look forward to their contributions to the firm.”

The full list of promotions by office and practice area is as follows:

Aarhus, Denmark

Camilla Bjørslev Paulsen, Litigation & Regulatory

Lasse Møller, Litigation & Regulatory

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Stefan Spaans, Corporate

Atlanta, US

JJ Gotlieb, Corporate

Austin, US

Dan Fabian, Corporate

Baltimore, US

Neill Thupari, Litigation

Birmingham, UK

Satnam Singh Sahota, Intellectual Property & Technology

Siona Spillett, Litigation & Regulatory

Boston, US

John Wei, Tax

Mary Hagedorn, Real Estate

Bucharest, Romania

Florin Tineghe, Real Estate

Budapest, Hungary

Gabor Simon, Finance

Calgary, Canada

Bill de Jong, Finance

Chicago, US

Jason Veit, Corporate

Jon Goreham, Real Estate

Pam Wang, Corporate

Copenhagen, Denmark

Mario Fernandez, Tax

Stefan Westh Wiencken, Corporate

Dallas, US

Mallory Biblo, Regulatory & Government Affairs

Todd Mobley, Employment

Doha, Qatar

Mapanza Nkwilimba, Litigation & Regulatory

Dublin, Ireland

Orla O'Leary, Employment

Seán McGrenaghan, Finance

Düsseldorf, Germany

Lukas Weidner, Real Estate

Hamburg, Germany

Till Burmeister, Corporate

Helsinki, Finland

Satu-Anneli Kauranen, Litigation & Regulatory

Houston, US

Justin Hewett, Finance

Johannesburg, South Africa

Amy Eliason, Corporate

Werner Rysbergen, Litigation & Regulatory

Leeds, UK

Dean Peachey, Real Estate

Richard McGlasham, Corporate

Liverpool, UK

Gary Davies, Employment

London, UK

Danny Westmoreland, Corporate

Danny McMann, Corporate

Lorna Edwards, Corporate

Mark Browne, Litigation & Regulatory

Victoria Cooper, Litigation & Regulatory

Los Angeles, US

Ben Fabens-Lassen, Litigation

Carlo Ingato, Finance

Tuan Ngo, Tax

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Mélody Brunot, Corporate

Madrid, Spain

Jose Marco, Finance

Natalia Lopez Condado, Finance

Manchester, UK

Ben Morton, Finance

Rob Lyons, Finance

Minneapolis, US

Ashley Bailey-Chang, Corporate

Montreal, Canada

Carly Meredith, Employment

Munich, Germany

Dr. Christoph Dachner, Corporate

Hanna Lütkens, Corporate

New York, US

James Manzione, Corporate

Jon Kinney, Litigation

Katie Lee, Regulatory & Government Affairs

Oslo, Norway

Anders Hilt, Real Estate

Philadelphia, US

Pierre De Oliveira, Intellectual Property & Technology

Sam Marll, Corporate

Tim Pfenninger, Litigation

Rome, Italy

Edoardo Campoj, Finance

Stockholm, Sweden

David Johansson, Litigation & Regulatory

Toronto, Canada

Christopher Pejovic, Finance

Michal Kasprowicz, Intellectual Property & Technology

Vancouver, Canada

Struan Robertson, Employment

Warsaw, Poland

Michal Gajdus, Intellectual Property & Technology

Piotr Miller, Corporate

Wilmington, US