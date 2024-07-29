DLA Piper advises Tapi on acquisition of Carpetright

This strategic transaction, which was executed through a prepackaged administration, will save over 300 jobs across Carpetright's operations.

The team advising Tapi Carpets and Floors was led by partners from DLA Piper’s Finance practice, James Davison and David Ampaw, with support from legal director Victoria Procter and a wider team from across the firm's UK offices.

David Ampaw commented: "The continuing challenges in certain retail subsegments of the high street are well documented, so we are delighted to assist our client Tapi in relation to this transaction."

This acquisition strengthens Tapi's position in the market, ensuring the continued operation of Carpetright's stores and safeguarding hundreds of jobs.