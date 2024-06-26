DLA Piper advances international strategy with new investment management & funds sector

DLA Piper International has officially launched its new sector community, Investment Management & Funds (IM&F), in response to growing market trends and increased client demand. This new sector aligns with DLA Piper’s strategic focus on providing comprehensive legal, regulatory, and business advisory services to clients across the entire investment management and investment funds value chain.

The IM&F sector, spearheaded by Luxembourg-based partner Catherine Pogorzelski, integrates DLA Piper’s extensive international presence to offer specialised support in legal, regulatory, and tax matters. The sector addresses the intricate needs of asset managers, investment fund sponsors, and investors, covering a wide array of asset classes and investment strategies. Key areas of focus include:

Private funds such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure and energy, real estate, hedge funds, and other alternative assets, catering to both institutional and retail segments.

Full investment fund lifecycle services: from strategic planning and launch, through operation, to ultimate liquidation.

Comprehensive coverage of the investment fund value chain: from investor to investment level.

Addressing all lifecycle issues including fund formation, tax, securities, regulatory, governance, carry and performance fee structuring, M&A, project finance, transactional work, employment, restructuring, trademarks, data protection, and disputes.

Providing end-to-end legal, regulatory, and business advice to support clients’ sustainability transformation efforts.

Since the establishment of the IM&F team in 2021, DLA Piper has significantly expanded its capabilities, now boasting a combined team of 120 partners and 350 professionals. This team offers specialist advice across the entire IM&F value chain, reinforcing the firm’s capacity to deliver value-added services globally.

Catherine Pogorzelski, International Sector Head for Investment Management & Funds, remarked: “Since introducing our IM&F capabilities in 2021, the diversity and volume of our client engagements have grown extensively. This formal sector development underscores our robust cross-border value proposition and highlights our unique ability to navigate complex legal, regulatory, and tax landscapes internationally. By formalising this sector, we aim to deepen our industry alignment, leveraging DLA Piper's sector-based approach to deliver tailored insights and solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Our commitment is to empower asset managers and investors to deploy their strategies effectively across global markets, enhancing operational efficiency and strategic growth in an increasingly complex environment.”

Stéphane Lemarchand, Managing Director for Clients and Sectors in EMEA and Asia Pacific, added: “The enhanced capabilities of our growing IM&F team will underpin DLA Piper’s international growth strategy. Incorporating IM&F into our international sector community allows us to offer seamless legal counsel across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions. Our global team’s depth enables us to provide innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business goals and objectives.”

DLA Piper’s sector-based approach addresses industry-specific challenges and opportunities, providing clients with insights and solutions that resonate deeply with their business operations. The firm’s broad sector coverage includes Consumer Goods, Food and Retail, Energy and Natural Resources, Financial Services, Industrials, Infrastructure, Construction and Transport, Insurance, Life Sciences, Media, Sports and Entertainment, Real Estate, and Technology.