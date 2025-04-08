Divorcing couples prefer one lawyer now

The family law team at HCR Law has observed a significant shift in how divorcing couples approach their separations. According to their latest findings, an impressive 88% increase in clients opting for a one-lawyer service has emerged in 2024 compared to the previous year. This growing trend underscores many couples’ preference for a less combative and more cooperative method of resolving their differences, especially when children are involved. The notable rise aligns with the no-fault divorce regime introduced in April 2022, which aims to minimise conflict by eliminating the need for blame, allowing couples to jointly apply for divorce and paving the way for better collaboration.

One of the key advantages of the one-lawyer model is its ability to facilitate a faster and less stressful process. In this model, divorcing couples engage with a single specialist family solicitor who provides joint advice and assists in discussions, fostering an environment conducive to reaching amicable agreements. This arrangement is especially enticing for couples who are eager to keep their relationship cordial and prioritise the well-being of their children, whilst simultaneously aiming to resolve their legal matters swiftly and economically.

Laura Williams, a partner and ADR specialist in HCR Law’s family team notes that “the traditional route of each spouse instructing their own lawyer can automatically entice hostility.” She highlights that many clients are seeking “a more straightforward, collaborative and amicable process, particularly where children are involved or where there are family businesses and other external factors to consider.” The one-lawyer approach aims to provide both parties with clear advice and support while avoiding the lengthy confrontations typically associated with having separate legal representatives.

This innovative approach also contributes to reducing overall legal fees. By engaging a single lawyer, both parties receive consistent advice simultaneously, which mitigates delays and the potential for miscommunication. Laura further points out that “separation is an emotional and stressful process for all concerned” and emphasises that clients who choose this model often remark on how “stress-free, cost effective and efficient the process has been.” This allows them to move forward with their lives while maintaining an amicable relationship, a crucial factor for parents who will continue co-parenting.

Despite its many advantages, the one-lawyer model is not universally applicable to all separating couples. High-conflict scenarios, instances of abuse, or situations characterised by a lack of financial transparency may still necessitate the involvement of individual solicitors. Nevertheless, for couples open to a constructive and pragmatic resolution, considering the one-lawyer approach early in the process could provide a popular and beneficial pathway to separation.