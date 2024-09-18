Diversity Access Scheme Awards 14 Scholarships

The Law Society of England and Wales’ Diversity Access Scheme (DAS) has awarded scholarships to fourteen promising future solicitors, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The DAS initiative is designed to enhance social mobility and diversity within the legal profession by aiding individuals who face significant social, educational, financial, or personal barriers to becoming solicitors.

Since its inception in 2004, DAS has provided over 4,000 hours of mentoring and invested £3.5 million to support 300 trainees in their legal careers. Law Society President Nick Emmerson praised the program, stating, “In this landmark year, I am delighted to welcome 14 new students to the Diversity Access Scheme. I am grateful to our sponsors, the Law Society Legal Educational Trust, and the many mentors and work experience hosts who have made all this possible.”

Elli Bainton, one of the 2024 awardees, shared how the scholarship has transformed her career prospects. “Coming from a working-class family in one of the most deprived areas of Wales and attending a non-selective state school, this scholarship is life-changing. The financial support and mentoring will help me explore various areas of law and develop essential skills for my future career.”

Christopher Hutton, social mobility partner sponsor at Hogan Lovells, highlighted the program's success over the years. “We are delighted to have sponsored DAS for nearly two decades. The support provided, including bursaries, mentoring, and work experience, has been crucial in breaking down barriers to entry into the legal profession.”

Rebekah, another 2024 DAS awardee, expressed her gratitude: “The financial and other support from the Law Society has been instrumental in helping me overcome the challenges of growing up in a low-income household with a physical disability. I am excited to embark on my Solicitors Qualifying Exam and legal work experience with the Law Society’s backing.”

Leasha Lynch, an associate at Winckworth Sherwood and a DAS interview panel member, reflected on her experience with the scheme. “DAS helped remove barriers to pursuing a legal career, particularly financial ones. The mentorship I received was invaluable. I am now committed to giving back by mentoring current DAS students, as I understand the challenges they face.”

Overall, the Diversity Access Scheme continues to play a vital role in fostering diversity and supporting talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds in achieving their legal career ambitions.