Dispute resolution expert Daniel Flynn appointed partner at Ellis Jones Solicitors

Flynn, who is based in London, is one of the three senior solicitors at Ellis Jones holding the status of Solicitor Advocate, which grants him rights to appear in higher civil courts, a benefit for clients who can work with him from the outset of legal proceedings to discuss the case in detail.

His promotion comes as Ellis Jones expands its network across the south, with new offices opening in Dorchester and Wimborne, bringing the total to eight locations. Flynn, a specialist in disputed trusts and estates, manages a busy caseload involving probate law, inheritance issues, wills, breach of contract, and trustee roles. Having qualified as a solicitor in 2016, he joined Ellis Jones in 2023 as a Senior Associate Solicitor and is also a full member of the Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS).

Flynn expressed his excitement about the new role, saying: "By stepping up to the new role of Partner I can contribute more to Ellis Jones’ strategic growth while still applying my skills and insight to advise and act for clients.”

Ellis Jones Managing Partner Nigel Smith congratulated Flynn on his “much deserved promotion,” adding, “Daniel is a key colleague, known for his legal acumen particularly around cases involving disputed trusts and estates.” Smith also noted that Flynn’s leadership at Partner level would enhance the firm’s ability to provide top-quality client services as it continues to expand.