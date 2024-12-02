Discount Rate increase to 0.5% announced

The Lord Chancellor announced this morning that the personal injury discount rate in England and Wales has been increased from -0.25% to 0.5%. The decision, disclosed to the London Stock Exchange, has triggered a spectrum of responses from legal and consumer groups, with implications for victims of catastrophic injuries and compensators alike.

Gordon Dalyell (pictured), treasurer of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), criticised the increase, warning of its potential impact on severely injured victims.

“Even under the current rate of -0.25%, a third of people with life-changing injuries will not meet the costs of their necessary care and support,” Dalyell stated. “Any increase makes it more likely that injured people will be undercompensated, forcing them to endure financial pressure to cover their basic needs.”

Dalyell highlighted the added challenges posed by rising costs of living, including higher wages for carers and the growing expense of specialist equipment. APIL is awaiting the Lord Chancellor’s detailed statement of reasons to scrutinise the basis for this change.

In contrast, Matthew Maxwell Scott, Executive Director of the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO), welcomed the decision as a balanced approach.

“The Lord Chancellor has sensibly erred on the side of caution and makes it less likely that the 100 per cent Compensation Principle will be broken,” Maxwell Scott commented. “In resisting siren voices calling for a much higher rate, she has done the right thing by seriously injured people while also ensuring that costs to compensators are kept under control.”

Under the 2018 Civil Liability Act, the discount rate must be reviewed every five years, with the next review required by January 2029. A new Expert Panel will provide advice to the Lord Chancellor ahead of the next determination.

The discount rate is a key element in calculating lump-sum compensation awards for personal injury claims, reflecting assumptions about how claimants might invest their awards. This latest adjustment seeks to balance the needs of injured victims with the financial considerations of compensators in an era of rising costs and economic uncertainty.