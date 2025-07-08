Recent data from family courts highlights a significant shift in the way probate applications are handled, with the number of digital applications tripling over the past five years. As South East wills and probate solicitors, Stephen Rimmer, have noted, this change aligns with the HM Courts and Tribunals Service's aim to create a more efficient paperless system. The benefits have become clear, especially when considering that over half of the existing caseload has been eliminated.

In 2020, a modest 19,118 digital grant applications were submitted. Fast forward to Q1 2025, and the numbers have surged to 60,539. This rising trend underscores the growing preference for a streamlined digital process. The latest statistics reveal that digital applications are not just more popular but incredibly faster. The average processing time for a digital application is around 2.61 weeks, and it can take as little as 0.14 weeks for a grant to be issued once the application is received. In stark contrast, paper applications take an average of 13.81 weeks, with a median of 5.14 weeks, illustrating that digital applications are 37 times quicker and significantly relieve the pressure on family courts.

Prior to the transition to digital applications, processes were fraught with delays. By early 2021, waiting times exceeded 15 weeks, with many families experiencing waits of six months or more for their grants. The backlog escalated dramatically, reaching over 52,000 pending applications by late 2023, which had serious implications for organisations reliant on legacy income.

Fortunately, a government initiative aimed at boosting digital adoption and staffing levels has been successful in reducing this backlog. As of early 2025, the outstanding cases have diminished to their lowest levels on record, showcasing the positive outcomes of these initiatives.

Andrew Morgan, Partner and Head of Private Client Department at Stephen Rimmer, describes the emotional complexities involved in dealing with the loss of a loved one. He notes, “Dealing with the loss of a loved one is hard enough as it is. Couple that with the unknown administrative side of applying for probate and administering the estate—which has historically been a drawn-out, lengthy process—it can become a full-time job.”

Morgan highlights additional benefits of the online approach, stating, “The shift towards a more streamlined online process has many tangible benefits, which we have seen firsthand. For starters, it allows for greater transparency from beginning to end, as digital platforms cater for application tracking and immediate notifications.”

He further elaborates on the impact of these changes for solicitors: “As solicitors, this empowers us to focus our valuable time on providing expertise and advice, rather than wading through mountains of paperwork. Now, our role has evolved into one where we have greater bandwidth to guide clients through complex estate structures, and devote more time to personalised estate planning, early identification of potential disputes and tailored tax advice.”

