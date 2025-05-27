This move has drawn a strong reaction from industry leaders, including Lorna Bailey, Head of Training and Development for Fletchers Solicitors. Bailey expressed her disappointment regarding the government's decision, stating “This is a deeply disappointing decision that will effectively close out a legal career for anyone over 25 without access to family or other wealth. Our graduates will be left with a law degree but no funding to qualify.”

Bailey further highlighted the implications of this policy on current apprenticeships, noting that “Only 50 percent of Fletchers current solicitor apprentices (with no law degree) were under 21 when they started their apprenticeship. The other 50 percent were between 21-25 years old so would miss out on funding.” She raised significant concerns about the timing of funding eligibility, saying “Funding up to age 21 leaves no time for an apprentice to gain any work experience in order to learn that law is the career for them before committing to a six-year apprenticeship following A-levels.”

In her remarks, Bailey also emphasised how this policy risks reversing gains made in diversification within the legal profession. She warned that “In shutting down a career path in the law for over 21-year-olds, the government’s commitment to breaking the class ceiling and giving opportunities to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds is a step backwards. The law risks returning to a middle class profession.” As the DfE implements these changes, the future of legal apprenticeships for older candidates remains uncertain, and the broader implications for diversity within the legal sector are now coming under scrutiny.