Dewar Hogan fined for anti-money laundering compliance failures

By

The firm has been fined £12,777.85; Ronald Hogan fined £14,528 for serious anti-money laundering breaches

Dewar Hogan, a legal firm based at 70 Pall Mall, London, has been fined £12,777.85 following a thorough investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The investigation, which began in March 2022, uncovered multiple breaches of anti-money laundering regulations between 2011 and 2019. These breaches included failure to establish required documentation, inadequate staff training, and the misuse of the firm's client account. Additionally, Ronald Hogan, a partner at the firm, was individually fined £14,528 for allowing the client account to be used as a banking facility without underlying legal transactions. Both fines reflect the seriousness of their non-compliance and the potential harm to public trust in the legal profession.