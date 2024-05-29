Dewar Hogan fined for anti-money laundering compliance failures

Dewar Hogan, a legal firm based at 70 Pall Mall, London, has been fined £12,777.85 following a thorough investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The investigation, which began in March 2022, uncovered multiple breaches of anti-money laundering regulations between 2011 and 2019. These breaches included failure to establish required documentation, inadequate staff training, and the misuse of the firm's client account. Additionally, Ronald Hogan, a partner at the firm, was individually fined £14,528 for allowing the client account to be used as a banking facility without underlying legal transactions. Both fines reflect the seriousness of their non-compliance and the potential harm to public trust in the legal profession.