Devonshires welcomes new partner in Birmingham

Devonshires, a leading law firm, has announced the addition of a new partner, Justine Hunkins, to its Birmingham office. This strategic hire further bolsters the firm's Housing Management and Property Litigation (HMPL) team, bringing the total number of partners at Devonshires to 64.

Justine Hunkins joins Devonshires from Forbes Solicitors, where she spent the last decade advising Registered Provider and Local Authority clients. With 18 years of experience in housing management, asset management, and complex litigation, Justine is poised to make a significant impact at Devonshires. Her expertise also includes eight years of advising social housing tenants, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of the sector.

In her previous role, Justine led a team that was appointed as the sole provider of disrepair claims management services for several large registered providers. Her innovative approach and leadership skills have been pivotal throughout her career, making her a valuable addition to the HMPL department at Devonshires, which is headed by Donna McCarthy.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Justine said, “The Housing Management and Property Litigation Team at Devonshires is absolutely first rate. I am delighted to be joining such an outstanding team and being part of its continued growth.”

Donna McCarthy, head of the HMPL team, shared her excitement about Justine’s arrival, stating, “I am delighted to welcome Justine to Devonshires. Her track record in the social housing sector is second to none and represents a fantastic addition to the Housing Management and Property Litigation team. Being able to attract a partner of her quality to the firm demonstrates our commitment to delivering an exceptional service to our clients.”

Gemma Bell, head of the Birmingham office, echoed these sentiments, noting, “Justine is a fantastic addition to our Birmingham office and wider social housing team. Her wealth of experience and history of delivering quality service and leadership will be invaluable to our team. Her decision to join highlights our Birmingham office’s commitment to growth, both now and in the future, and our desire to provide an excellent service to our clients, in the Midlands and nationally.”

Justine will be based in the Birmingham office, where she will work closely with the HMPL department led by Donna McCarthy, and the office led by Gemma Bell. Her addition to the team reflects Devonshires' ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing top-tier legal services across the Midlands and beyond.