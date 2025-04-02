Devonshires promotes three solicitors to partner

Law firm Devonshires has made significant strides in its annual promotions round, elevating three solicitors to partner status. This latest development brings the total number of partners at the firm to a notable 65. The newly promoted solicitors include Kerri Harrison and Jatinder Bhamber, both of whom have been integral members of the Housing Management and Property Litigation team. Kerri has been with Devonshires since 2011, initially joining as a paralegal before completing her training contract at the firm. Jatinder, who brings previous experience from Capsticks and a large London housing association, joins her in the partnership.

In addition, Sharon Thandi, who is part of the Banking, Corporate, Governance and Employment team, has also joined the ranks of partners. She joined Devonshires in 2022 along with a group of lawyers from Penningtons Manches Cooper to help establish the firm’s Birmingham office. These promotions come during a period of exciting expansion for Devonshires, particularly marked by the relocation of its growing Leeds team to new premises, effectively doubling the office's footprint in the city.

Senior partner Mark London expressed his pride in the firm's achievements, stating “I am extremely proud at the significant growth the firm has achieved in the past 12 months. Each of the new partners is an excellent lawyer with a passion for achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients. It gives me great pleasure to welcome them to the partnership and gives me great solace that we have such fantastically talented and driven young lawyers coming through the ranks. The future of the firm is in safe hands.”