Devonshires expands Leeds office footprint

The firm, which opened its Leeds office in 2017 to better serve its expanding northern client base, has seen rapid growth over the last eight years under the leadership of Gary Grigor and Chris Drabble. Having more than trebled in size to 41 people, the firm was the first to sign a lease at Aire Park, a 24-acre mixed-use district, centred around an eight-acre park on the city’s South Bank, which is creating a flourishing new commercial and residential neighbourhood in Leeds.

The firm now occupies the sixth floor at 3 South Brook Street, Aire Park, across some 6,157 sq ft. The space, which owners Vastint UK say has been “designed with ESG and resilience at the forefront, targeting the highest sustainability credentials”, will allow the firm to further increase its profile in the city, serving as a platform for further growth. With seven partners now based in the firm’s Leeds office, the team operates across a broad range of practice areas, including banking, governance & corporate, employment, housing management and property litigation, real estate and projects, construction and securitisation.

Gary Grigor says: “The excitement felt by clients and staff alike at the prospect of being at the heart of one of the most exciting developments in Leeds is palpable. We are really looking forward to making Aire Park our new home and welcoming clients, old and new, to our working space. For Chris and I, the move marks a pivotal and proud moment as we embark on the next chapter of the firm’s evolution in the North.”

Chris Drabble says: “Aire Park will undoubtedly bring much positive change to the city’s landscape so we’re delighted to be the first business in situ and look forward to making an even more significant contribution to the thriving city of Leeds and serving our clients across the country.”

Devonshires has four offices across the UK in the City of London, Leeds, Birmingham and Colchester. The firm remains an active supporter of the homeless charity, St George’s Crypt in Leeds.