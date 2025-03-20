Devon and Cornwall Police vs Shorthouse: Court Sentences for Breach of Injunction

The County Court at Plymouth recently handed down a significant judgment involving Patricia Shorthouse, who faced allegations of breaching an anti-social behaviour injunction. The case, presided over by District Judge Mashembo, highlighted the challenges of enforcing civil injunctions designed to curb anti-social behaviour.

The injunction against Ms Shorthouse, initiated under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was first imposed in April 2024 and made final in July 2024. It prohibited her from engaging in behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, and from using offensive language in public. Additionally, she was barred from misusing the emergency services.

On 20 November 2024, Ms Shorthouse admitted to breaching the injunction by using offensive language towards her neighbours. The court initially sentenced her to four days in prison, suspended on the condition of future compliance. However, this order was later amended to account for time spent on remand.

Further breaches occurred in February 2025, when Ms Shorthouse was accused of using abusive language towards her neighbour, Judith Cole. The court found these breaches proven beyond reasonable doubt, despite Ms Shorthouse's absence from the hearing.

In early March 2025, Ms Shorthouse was again arrested for making non-emergency calls to the police, further violating the injunction. The court found her in contempt and proceeded with sentencing.

District Judge Mashembo emphasised the objectives of sentencing, which include ensuring compliance, punishment, and rehabilitation. The judge considered various options, including imprisonment and fines, ultimately determining that a custodial sentence was appropriate given the repeated nature of the breaches.

Ms Shorthouse's history of offending, including 57 convictions for 89 offences, was a significant factor in the court's decision. Despite acknowledging her remorse and vulnerabilities, the court imposed a total sentence of 20 days' imprisonment, accounting for time already served on remand.

The case underscores the complexities of enforcing civil injunctions and balancing the need for compliance with the rights of individuals. Ms Shorthouse retains the right to appeal the decision within 28 days.