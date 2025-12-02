Victims are about to become central to the UK’s justice system as the Deputy Prime Minister unveils significant reforms intended to modernise criminal courts and ensure swift justice. “Today I am calling time on the courts emergency that has left victims of the most serious crimes waiting years for justice,” he stated, highlighting the urgency felt by many. With almost 80,000 cases currently unresolved in the Crown Court, and estimates suggesting that number could soar to 100,000, a timely response is vital.

To address this backlog, the government plans to inject more than £550 million into support services tailored for victims and witnesses. This investment, noted as the largest ever provided, will extend over three years and include practical assistance such as counselling and legal advice. “This funding provides a lifeline for anyone who has experienced or witnessed crime," stated the Deputy Prime Minister, further amplifying the message that those affected are not alone in their struggles.

Additionally, the government intends to implement various strategies recommended by Sir Brian Leveson's Independent Review of the Criminal Courts, which includes modernising court processes to reduce delays. Other reforms will introduce faster procedures for lower-level cases, enhance judicial oversight, and ensure better support for vulnerable victims, especially in cases of serious sexual offences.

Record Crown Court sitting days are also part of the strategy to eliminate the devastating backlog, as the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the necessity for victims to have their day in court without undue delays. “Justice delayed is often justice denied,” he reiterated, shedding light on how prolonged wait times can lead victims to disengage from the legal process.

Among other measures, the government plans to extend magistrates’ court sentencing powers and will provide additional funding for criminal legal aid fees, supporting the workforce that is essential to the justice system. The emphasis on social mobility will also encourage diverse participation in the legal profession, paving the way for future talent in the sector.

Today’s announcements mark a robust commitment to reducing the court backlog, expediting justice, and restoring public faith in the criminal justice system, ensuring criminals are held accountable and that victims receive the support they desperately need.