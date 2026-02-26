In a speech delivered at the Microsoft AI Tour in London, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy articulated his vision for a reformed justice system that promises to provide faster and fairer outcomes for victims. He highlighted the introduction of a National Listing Framework aimed at standardising court procedures to prevent unnecessary delays and inequities that often leave victims feeling sidelined. Lammy noted that serious cases, particularly those involving crimes such as rape and sexual offences, require urgent and consistent handling across courts.

The Deputy Prime Minister also discussed the initiative of “Blitz” courts, set to launch in April 2026, which will focus on clearing backlogs related to assaults on emergency workers. "We inherited a justice system on the point of collapse in every arena and it falls to us to fix it," Lammy stated. He emphasised the need for technology in the legal sector, mentioning that with police arrests on the rise and complexity increasing in cases—90% of which involve digital evidence—a modern approach is essential.

Lammy drew comparisons with the Ontario Court of Justice, remarking on its efficiency and the adoption of technology that allows for quicker, paperless trials. The vision is to implement similar standards in the UK, asserting that today's justice delivery should reflect modern realities. Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister outlined plans to expand the application of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the court system to enhance efficiency, including AI-assisted listing systems and transcribing hearings.

Additional measures discussed included hiring Case Co-ordinators in Crown Courts to streamline procedures, expanding filming of judges during sentencing to improve transparency, and enhancing video infrastructures for remote hearings. Funding for these initiatives will be the highest ever, ensuring no cap on Crown Court sitting days next year, as part of a three-year funding commitment for long-term planning stability.

Concluding his address, Lammy affirmed the government’s determination to renew the justice system: "We will renew the system after years of decline, so that it is serious about justice as it exists today." He emphasised the commitment to swift outcomes, aligning the justice system with the expectations of victims who deserve timely resolution of their cases.