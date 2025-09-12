Dentons, the world's largest global law firm, has just unveiled an innovative tool aimed at aiding businesses in managing their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) sponsor licences for overseas workers. Named Dentons PASSport (Prepare. Audit. Secure. Sponsor), this cost-effective solution is crafted by Dentons' UK immigration team to help sponsors prepare for Home Office audits.

The tool enables employers to conduct self-assessments of their immigration compliance through a modular assessment programme that covers seven essential areas of sponsor management compliance. Accessible via an online portal, once users complete the assessments, they can instantly review their results and download a traffic light summary of their compliance status, complete with tailored recommendations.

PASSport is specifically built for UK companies that employ or seek to hire overseas workers, necessitating a valid sponsor licence. This requirement is mandatory for all employers who sponsor local employees or international transfers requiring immigration permission to work in the UK. To maintain their sponsor licence, businesses must adhere to the UK Home Office requirements and fulfill their sponsor duties.

Audits from the Home Office can occur at any time, making it essential for sponsor licence holders to establish the correct processes and policies to demonstrate compliance effectively. Failure to pass an audit could lead to revocation or suspension of a business's licence, hindering future sponsorships or even cancelling the visas of existing employees. The civil penalties for failing to conduct appropriate right to work checks can reach up to £60,000 for each employee, alongside the potential for severe personal sanctions, such as criminal prosecution, for deliberate breaches of immigration rules.

Sarah Ingles Carlyle, Head of Immigration, UK and Europe at Dentons and a co-developer of the PASSport tool, explained that "one of the key changes the government has made to UK immigration is to ensure greater compliance and accountability on sponsors to uphold immigration law and prevent abuse of the points-based system." She noted the growing audit activity and increasing number of sponsor licence revocations and suspensions since 2024, emphasising the importance of complying with sponsor duties to avoid sanctions and reputational damage.

Alison Weatherhead, Head of People, Reward & Mobility for Dentons UK, Ireland and the Middle East, added that "sponsor duties, which include maintaining accurate records, reporting changes promptly, and ensuring that all sponsored roles are genuine, represent a significant burden for employers." She highlighted that the new PASSport tool is designed to alleviate this burden by assisting businesses in assessing their readiness for a Home Office audit.