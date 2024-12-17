Dentons bolsters tax team in london

Dentons has welcomed Neil McKnight as a partner to its Tax team in London, effective 9 December 2024. A corporate tax expert, Neil specialises in M&A, international tax structuring, financial transactions, real estate tax, and ESG-related tax matters.

Neil’s appointment is the 12th partner hire for Dentons' UK, Ireland, and Middle East (UKIME) region in 2024, reflecting the firm’s strategic growth. London’s office has seen half of these hires, including recent additions to Capital Markets, Regulatory, and Competition teams.

Paul Jarvis, UKIME CEO, hailed Neil’s arrival as enhancing Dentons’ global cross-border tax advisory capabilities. Alex Thomas, UKIME Tax Head, highlighted Neil’s alignment with the team’s goal of delivering world-class international tax solutions for clients.

With over 370 tax professionals globally, Dentons continues to strengthen its position as a leader in providing complex, cross-border tax advice.