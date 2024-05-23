Demand fuels growth for Simpson Millar’s clinical negligence team

Simpson Millar, a national consumer law firm, has bolstered its Clinical Negligence team in Manchester with the addition of five new colleagues. This expansion comes in response to increased demand from clients across the UK who have suffered harm or injury due to medical negligence, including birth trauma, surgical errors, and delayed diagnoses.

New Team Members:

Paul Cain, Solicitor (Manchester)

Specialises in high-value claims arising from surgical errors, amputations, and delayed diagnosis of strokes and cancer.

Extensive experience supporting clients affected by rogue surgeon Ian Paterson.

Specialist in Cauda Equina injuries.

Claire Levene, Solicitor (Bristol)

Brings over 20 years of experience in Clinical Negligence.

Member of the Law Society’s specialist clinical negligence panel.

Focuses on birth-related injuries and complex surgical negligence cases.

Lauren Bayliff, Legal Executive (Manchester)

Currently undertaking CILEX exams.

Brings significant experience supporting clients through claims processes.

Emma Hickey, Chartered Legal Executive (Liverpool)

Brings over 10 years of experience in Clinical Negligence.

Will manage her own caseload, supporting clients in Liverpool.

Emily Roberts, Newly Qualified Solicitor (Manchester)

Completed her training contract with Simpson Millar in October 2023.

Experienced in assisting with medico-legal expert reports for cancer cases.

Kate Sweeney, Head of Clinical Negligence at Simpson Millar, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Paul, Claire, Lauren, Emma, and Emily to the team. They bring invaluable experience and expertise to their new roles. Their passion and commitment to supporting people who have suffered because of medical negligence is evident in the work that they do and the outcomes they achieve.

“Our clients often reach out to us in distress, seeking transparent and straightforward legal advice that can help get results. The team’s extensive legal experience and understanding of clinical negligence matters mean we are perfectly placed to help.”

Simpson Millar’s expansion of its Clinical Negligence team underscores its commitment to providing comprehensive legal support to clients affected by medical negligence across the UK.