The latest investment round, co-led by Korelya Capital and Serena, witnessed participation from notable firms such as Headline and Balderton. Over the past 18 months, DeepIP has achieved a remarkable tenfold increase in annual recurring revenue, demonstrating its growing influence among patent professionals. The platform is now trusted by more than 400 leading IP law firms and corporate teams worldwide, including industry giants like Greenberg Traurig, Philips, and Dexcom.

With a vision to embed AI throughout the patent lifecycle, DeepIP has built a comprehensive system that integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, allowing teams to utilise advanced AI tools without overhauling their current processes. This embedded approach is aimed at reducing fragmentation in patent workflows, which has been a significant challenge as AI technologies proliferate but often remain siloed. “The first wave of AI in patent practice focused on speeding up individual tasks,” explains François-Xavier Leduc, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “But patent work is cumulative... We built DeepIP to be the system where that work lives, with AI embedded throughout the workflow.”

In response to increasing application volumes and a shortage of experienced IP professionals, DeepIP's platform enhances efficiency, consistency, and communication across teams, vital elements in managing complex patent environments. This funding will enable further investments in integrating sophisticated AI capabilities, helping teams to scale effectively without necessitating additional resources.

Paul Degueuse, Partner at Korelya Capital, noted that “DeepIP has built the modern end-to-end infrastructure for the new era of IP." He emphasised the importance of advancing the patent lifecycle to keep pace with transformative AI technologies, which are reshaping innovation processes. Olivier Martret, Partner at Serena, echoed this sentiment, highlighting DeepIP’s significant growth and its crucial role in addressing the challenges within the fragmented global market for AI applied to patents.

As DeepIP continues its mission to establish a new standard in patent work, its success signals a pivotal shift towards more integrated solutions that leverage AI capability throughout the entire patent process, defining the future of intellectual property management and innovation.