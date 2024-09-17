Decline in probate delays shows promise

According to the latest data from HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS), the average processing time for probate applications decreased to 9.3 weeks in July 2024, down from 14 weeks in the same month last year. The number of applications processed also saw a notable increase, with 32,002 applications handled in July 2024 compared to 22,922 in July 2023.

Nick Emmerson, President of the Law Society, commented on the new statistics, saying: “The reduction in probate delays is encouraging, but we must continue to push for further improvements. Delays in the probate process can significantly impact families and loved ones during their time of grief.”

Emmerson highlighted that HMCTS has managed to process more applications than it has received, which has led to a decrease in the outstanding caseload. The improvements in processing times are a positive step forward, but the Law Society calls for ongoing progress.

The Law Society appreciates the actions taken by HMCTS in response to feedback from the Probate professional user group. This engagement has resulted in significant changes, including the ability to track paper applications online, enhanced staff training, and a reduction in stopped applications.

Emmerson added, “It is reassuring to see that HMCTS is implementing recommendations made by the Law Society during the Justice Select Committee’s inquiry into the probate service. These changes are crucial, and we urge the government to continue focusing on reducing delays to ensure families can receive timely resolutions.”