Dechert has successfully advised Aberdeen Investments (Aberdeen), a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange that provides a diverse array of investment solutions, in the formation of its latest private credit fund abrdn Private Credit SCSp-RAIF. This fund includes the inaugural closing of its first compartment abrdn Private Credit SCSp-RAIF – Global Fund Finance Fund (GFFF), which has secured €270 million in capital commitments.

The Global Fund Finance Fund represents the first compartment within Aberdeen’s European private credit fund and is dedicated to offering alternative income opportunities. It does this by focusing on high-quality senior secured investment-grade or investment-grade equivalent subscription line loan facilities specifically aimed at private market funds.

Dechert’s team consisted of partners Sam Kay and Lindsay Trapp, alongside counsel . They were supported by an extensive Luxembourg and London-based team including partners Olivier Gaston-Braud, Jean-Louis Frognet, Daniel Hawthorne, Katie Carter, and Karen Stretch, as well as associates Ranil Goonetilleke, Nicolas Kokkinos, Tabatha Chandler, and Paolina Bajda, working collaboratively to ensure the successful formation and closing of the fund.