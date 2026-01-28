Dechert LLP has revealed that renowned private equity and infrastructure lawyer Jarlath Pratt has joined the firm as a partner in its corporate and securities practice group in London. This strategic move is set to significantly bolster the firm’s global private capital capabilities. With over two decades of experience, Mr. Pratt has held positions in both private practice and as Managing Director and Assistant General Counsel at a leading global institutional investor, granting him extensive expertise in private equity, infrastructure, and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Pratt is acknowledged as a leading figure within the private equity and infrastructure sectors, earning accolades in prestigious listings such as Legal 500's ‘GC Powerlist’, Legal Business’ ‘The Private Equity Elite’, and The Lawyer’s ‘Hot 100’. Furthermore, he was recognised in the M&A Advisor’s ‘EMEA Emerging Leaders Awards’. Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert, expressed his admiration for Pratt, stating “I have respected and admired Jarlath for many years, and his extensive experience and proven success align perfectly with our goal of attracting top-tier talent and expanding our global private capital capabilities as we help business leaders lead.”

Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert’s corporate and securities practice, remarked, “We are excited to welcome Jarlath to Dechert. His deep understanding of the private equity and infrastructure landscapes, coupled with his strong client relationships, make him a perfect addition, accelerating the momentum of our growth in London and globally.” In response to joining the firm, Mr. Pratt stated, “I am thrilled to have joined Dechert and to be a part of its pre-eminent global private equity and infrastructure practices. The firm’s dedication to excellence and its strategic presence in the world’s major financial centres provide a great platform to drive growth and innovation for our clients in an increasingly complex market. I am leaving behind a great organisation and an incredible team full of very talented people however I am tremendously excited about the opportunity ahead.”

Pratt's appointment follows recent hires at Dechert, including Nick Tomlinson in February 2025 and Joseph Dennis in July 2025, further enhancing the firm’s cross-border private equity and global M&A offerings in London. Dechert has a strong legacy, advising private equity firms for over 40 years and private credit clients for more than 30 years. The firm boasts a globally integrated team of over 500 lawyers across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, providing comprehensive legal advice at every stage of the private capital investment life cycle. Dechert currently advises approximately 350 private capital and private equity clients and over 80% of Private Debt Investor’s top 100 private credit firms, consistently earning rankings among the top law firms for U.S. and global private equity buyouts and M&A.