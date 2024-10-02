Dechert expands London fund finance team

Dechert LLP has bolstered its fund finance team with the appointment of Anthony Lombardi as a partner in London. Lombardi brings extensive expertise in banking, corporate, and contract law, specialising in fund finance transactions, structured finance, and debt capital markets. He has worked with private equity funds, hedge funds, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, particularly in Net Asset Value (NAV) deals and distressed assets transactions.

Lombardi’s addition is part of Dechert’s strategic plan to expand its global finance team and increase its presence in Europe. Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert, emphasised that Lombardi’s experience will be invaluable to clients, enhancing the firm’s market-leading funds platform.

Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert’s corporate and securities practice, praised Lombardi’s multi-disciplinary approach and deep knowledge of UK and European markets. Gus Black, Dechert’s London managing partner, highlighted Lombardi’s reputation among clients for his technical expertise and diligent approach.

Lombardi, a University of Sussex graduate, is recognised by The Legal 500 for his strong technical knowledge. His experience spans structured finance deals, Collateralised Fund Obligations (CFOs), NAV financing, and bespoke lending products.

Dechert’s fund finance practice focuses on providing comprehensive financing solutions to financial institutions, asset managers, and alternative lenders, advising on a range of fund-related financial products, including subscription lines, asset-backed loans, CLOs, and Total Return Swaps.