Dechert expands Dubai practice

In a strategic move to expand its global footprint in the investment funds sector, Dechert LLP has welcomed Amanjit K. Fagura as a partner in its Dubai office. The addition of Ms. Fagura, announced on August 5, 2024, represents a significant boost to the firm’s financial services practice, particularly in serving the diverse investment needs of Middle Eastern clients.

Ms. Fagura brings extensive experience in the realm of private funds and Shari’a-compliant investment solutions, having honed her skills at a leading global law firm. Her expertise spans a broad spectrum of financial services, including private placements, Sukuk issuances, and both conventional and Islamic financings. Her clientele includes fund managers, banks, institutional investors, and global asset managers, all of whom rely on her for her deep understanding of complex financial landscapes.

Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “Ama’s global expertise and innovative approaches to fund structuring and investment transactions will be a tremendous asset to our clients. Her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and deliver tailored solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and client service.”

Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert's financial services practice group, also emphasised the strategic importance of this addition: “Ama’s arrival is a strategic enhancement to our global team and her expertise will significantly strengthen our capabilities in the Middle East region. We are excited to welcome her to Dechert.”

Ms. Fagura herself is eager to contribute to Dechert’s growth, noting the firm’s global reach and comprehensive financial services platform as key factors in her decision to join. “I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of our financial services and investment management practice, while delivering exceptional service and innovative results to our clients,” she said.

Dechert LLP, with over 200 lawyers in its financial services and investment management teams, continues to lead in the global investment funds sector. The firm’s presence in key financial hubs across Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia, coupled with its reputation for excellence, positions it as a go-to legal partner for clients navigating the complexities of global investments. The addition of Ms. Fagura is poised to further cement Dechert’s standing as a leader in the field.