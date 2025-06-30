Dechert LLP has announced the appointment of Jarlath Pratt as a partner in its corporate and securities practice in London, marking a significant enhancement to the firm’s global private capital capabilities. With his extensive background, encompassing over 20 years of legal experience in both private practice and as an Assistant General Counsel at a leading global institutional investor, Mr. Pratt is set to bolster the firm’s standing in the private equity and infrastructure sectors.

Mr. Pratt is widely recognised as a prominent figure within the financial legal landscape, having received accolades such as inclusion in the Legal 500’s ‘GC Powerlist’, Legal Business’ ‘The Private Equity Elite’, and The Lawyer’s ‘Hot 100’ list. Additionally, he has been honoured in the M&A Advisor’s ‘EMEA Emerging Leaders Awards’, underscoring his authority and reputation in the field.

Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert, expressed his admiration for Mr. Pratt, stating, “I have respected and admired Jarlath for many years, and his extensive experience and proven success align perfectly with our goal of attracting top-tier talent and expanding our global private capital capabilities as we help business leaders lead.”

Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert’s corporate and securities practice, shared his enthusiasm regarding the new addition: “We are excited to welcome Jarlath to Dechert. His deep understanding of the private equity and infrastructure landscapes, coupled with his strong client relationships, make him a perfect addition, accelerating the momentum of our growth in London and globally.”

On his new role, Mr. Pratt commented, “I am thrilled to be joining Dechert and to be a part of its pre-eminent global private equity and infrastructure practice. The firm’s dedication to excellence and its strategic presence in the world’s major financial centres provide a great platform to drive growth and innovation for our clients in an increasingly complex market. I am leaving behind a great organisation and an incredible team full of very talented people however I am tremendously excited about the opportunity ahead.”

Mr. Pratt's appointment follows the recent hiring of Nick Tomlinson in February 2025 and the forthcoming addition of Joseph Dennis, both aimed at enhancing Dechert’s cross-border private equity and global M&A offerings in London.

For over 40 years, Dechert has been at the forefront of advising private equity firms and has a globally integrated team of more than 500 lawyers across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm offers comprehensive legal advice through the entire private capital investment life cycle, from fundraising and capital deployment to exit strategies. Dechert represents approximately 350 private capital and private equity clients, with more than 80% of Private Debt Investor’s top 100 private credit firms. It has consistently been ranked among the premier law firms for U.S. and Global PE Buyouts and Global M&A by Bloomberg, LSEG, and Mergermarket, and is one of only two law firms globally to be recognised in Private Debt Investor’s Hall of Fame.