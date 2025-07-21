Dechert has announced that Joseph Dennis will join the firm as a partner within its corporate and securities practice group in London, enhancing the company's global capabilities in M&A and private equity. Bringing over 15 years of experience in the field, Mr. Dennis has a proven track record in advising both domestic and international private equity funds, financial investors, portfolio companies, and management teams. His diverse expertise encompasses various transaction types, including leveraged buyouts, growth capital investments, reorganisations, disposals, and management incentive schemes. He possesses significant experience across key industry sectors such as financial services, asset and wealth management, real estate, infrastructure, technology, media and telecommunications, and fintech.

Recognised as a leading practitioner in private equity, Mr. Dennis has received accolades from Chambers UK 2024 and Legal 500 2025, which describe him as “excellent” while praising his “strong work ethic and exceptional negotiation skills.” Clients have noted his “very strong levels of client service, sophistication and commercial vision," making him a sought-after advisor in the sector. His achievements also include being featured in Legal Week’s 40 under 40: The Rising Stars in Private Equity in both 2019 and 2023.

Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert, commented on Mr. Dennis’s appointment, stating “Joseph’s addition demonstrates our clear strategic focus on growing and further strengthening our global private equity practice specifically, and broader asset manager-facing practice more generally, and strongly aligns with our growth strategy focused on attracting top-tier talent and expanding our presence in the key markets and money centres around the world.”

Ken Young, co-chair of the corporate and securities practice, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to Dechert. Joseph brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in advising on a broad range of private equity and broader private capital transactions. His deep understanding of the private equity landscape and strong client relationships will be hugely valuable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Dennis remarked, “I am excited to be joining Dechert’s very well-established and impressive global private equity practice, with its deep industry expertise and innovative approach. The firm's commitment to excellence and its strategic presence in key financial centres worldwide provide an excellent opportunity to drive growth for our clients in an increasingly complex market.”

His addition follows the recent hires of Nick Tomlinson in February 2025 and Anthony Lombardi in October 2024, which further solidifies Dechert’s private equity, corporate M&A, and fund finance capabilities in London.

Dechert has been a leader in advising private equity firms for over 40 years, consistently ranked among the top law firms for U.S. and Global PE Buyouts and Global M&A by Bloomberg, LSEG, and Mergermarket. The firm works with 350 private capital and private equity clients, offering unique insights into industry evolution and future trends. Dechert's globally integrated team of over 500 lawyers provides comprehensive guidance to private equity, private credit, and multi-strategy asset managers throughout every phase of transactions.

About Dechert, it is highlighted that the firm has been serving business leaders for more than 150 years, advising on critical issues from high-stakes litigation to complex regulatory matters. With nearly 1,000 lawyers in commercial centres across the globe, Dechert is deeply immersed in the key sectors it serves, ensuring unwavering support so clients can achieve remarkable outcomes