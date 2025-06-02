Dechert has announced the addition of a prominent four-lawyer team to its global finance group in London, led by partners Sushila Nayak and James Jirtle. This strategic move aims to bolster the firm’s structured credit and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) capabilities, confirming Dechert’s position as a market leader in both the CLO and asset-backed securities (ABS) sectors across Europe and the United States. Ms. Nayak, who is dual-qualified in New York and England & Wales, offers extensive expertise in complex multidisciplinary financing transactions, including CLOs and securitisations that involve diverse asset classes such as trade receivables and renewable energy-backed loans. She has a notable track record in advising key financial institutions, global asset managers, and alternative lenders. Ms. Nayak will also lead Dechert’s CLO initiatives in London.

Mr. Jirtle adds significant structured credit experience to the firm, having previously advised issuers and investors on the warehousing and securitisation of various assets, ensuring compliance with European regulations. Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert, expressed pride in the firm’s global finance practice, stating that “bringing Sushila and her team on board is perfectly in line with our growth strategy and solidifies our position as a leading force in structured credit.” Furthermore, John M. Timperio, co-chair of Dechert’s global finance and real estate practice groups, highlighted that “the added expertise of Sushila, James, and their team will contribute to our market leading practice.”

Ms. Nayak shared her enthusiasm for joining Dechert, noting that “Dechert has an impressive global platform and advises on a broad range of cutting-edge transactions.” Alongside the new partners, Dechert welcomes two associates who further enhance the firm's structured credit capabilities. The firm’s structured credit and CLO practice is recognised as one of the most innovative globally, with specialist lawyers located in several major offices. Dechert has collaborated with over 50 CLO managers, a number unmatched by other firms, and recently participated in over 94 deals totalling over $39.5 billion in 2024, including recognising deals such as the first European Middle-Market Private Credit CLO which won "CLO Deal of the Year" at the European Securitization Awards in 2025.